Weather Forecast for Sunday, May 17, 2026

Sunday: Scattered snow showers before noon, then scattered rain and snow showers between noon and 2pm, then rain showers likely after 2pm. Some thunder is also possible. Increasing clouds, with a high near 54. West wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday Night: Snow showers, possibly mixed with rain. Some thunder is also possible. Low around 30. Windy, with a west northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming east northeast 20 to 30 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

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Monday: Snow showers, mainly before noon. Some thunder is also possible. High near 40. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 31 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Thursday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 74.