Weather Forecast for Sunday, May 19, 2024

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming north northwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Monday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. North northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Tuesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.