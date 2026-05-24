Weather Forecast for Sunday, May 24, 2026

Weather Forecast for Sunday, May 24, 2026

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1pm and 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east in the evening. 

Memorial Day: Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. 

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Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening. 

Tuesday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a light southeast wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. 

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South southeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. 

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy. 

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy. 

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy. 

Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy. 

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy. 

Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

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