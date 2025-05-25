Weather Forecast for Sunday, May 25, 2025

Weather Forecast for Sunday, May 25, 2025

Sunday: Isolated showers between 10am and noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. East wind 8 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then scattered showers between 9pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Memorial Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Related Articles

RSHS to Graduate 330 at Tuesday Commencement

RSHS to Graduate 330 at Tuesday Commencement

PETA Ad on Display at Area Airport

PETA Ad on Display at Area Airport

WE Soda Tax Discussion Postponed Tuesday

WE Soda Tax Discussion Postponed Tuesday

Students Awarded Larry Gessner Memorial Scholarship

Students Awarded Larry Gessner Memorial Scholarship