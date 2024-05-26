Weather Forecast for Sunday, May 26, 2024

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Memorial Day: Sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

