Weather Forecast for Sunday, May 31, 2026

Weather Forecast for Sunday, May 31, 2026

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Related Articles

Election Filings: Republican Challenges County Clerk

Election Filings: Republican Challenges County Clerk

Weather Forecast for Saturday, May 30, 2026

Weather Forecast for Saturday, May 30, 2026

GR Woman Charged for Alleged Knife Assault

GR Woman Charged for Alleged Knife Assault

Weather Forecast for Friday, May 29, 2026

Weather Forecast for Friday, May 29, 2026