Weather Forecast for Sunday, May 31, 2026

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

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Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82.