Weather Forecast for Sunday, May 4, 2025

Sunday: A slight chance of showers between noon and 3pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 71.

