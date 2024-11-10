Weather Forecast for Sunday, November 10, 2024

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Veterans Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 44.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 48.