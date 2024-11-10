Weather Forecast for Sunday, November 10, 2024

Weather Forecast for Sunday, November 10, 2024

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Veterans Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 44.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 48.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast for Saturday, November 9, 2024

Weather Forecast for Saturday, November 9, 2024

Medical Emergency Suspected in Death of Inmate

Medical Emergency Suspected in Death of Inmate

Wyoming Waste Discusses Mattress Disposal and More with GR Council

Wyoming Waste Discusses Mattress Disposal and More with GR Council

Weather Forecast for Friday, November 8, 2024

Weather Forecast for Friday, November 8, 2024