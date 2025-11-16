Weather Forecast for Sunday, November 16, 2025

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. South wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. West southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. West southwest wind around 11 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42.