Weather Forecast for Sunday, November 2, 2025

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.