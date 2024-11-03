Weather Forecast for Sunday, November 3, 2024

Weather Forecast for Sunday, November 3, 2024

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Blustery.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 34.

