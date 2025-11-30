Weather Forecast for Sunday, November 30, 2025

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. East wind 5 to 9 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west after midnight.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34.