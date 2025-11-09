Weather Forecast for Sunday, November 9, 2025

Weather Forecast for Sunday, November 9, 2025

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Veterans Day: Sunny, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Related Articles

Wyoming Trucks Celebrates 25 Years of Success

Wyoming Trucks Celebrates 25 Years of Success

Weather Forecast for Saturday, November 8, 2025

Weather Forecast for Saturday, November 8, 2025

District Board to Acknowledge Trustee Resignation Monday

District Board to Acknowledge Trustee Resignation Monday

Weather Forecast for Friday, November 7, 2025

Weather Forecast for Friday, November 7, 2025