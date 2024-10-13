Weather Forecast for Sunday, October 13, 2024

Sunday: Areas of smoke between 1pm and 5pm. Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with an east wind 12 to 17 mph becoming south southeast 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Columbus Day: Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 38. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Thursday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.