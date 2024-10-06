Weather Forecast for Sunday, October 6, 2024

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 76.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 77.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76.