Weather Forecast for Sunday, September 1, 2024

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Labor Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81.