Weather Forecast for Sunday, September 1, 2024

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Labor Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81.