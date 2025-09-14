Weather Forecast for Sunday, September 14, 2025

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Light south southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 70.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75.