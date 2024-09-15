Weather Forecast for Sunday, September 15, 2024

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

