Weather Forecast for Sunday, September 21, 2025

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

