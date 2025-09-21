Weather Forecast for Sunday, September 21, 2025

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 67.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75.