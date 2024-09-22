Weather Forecast for Sunday, September 22, 2024

Weather Forecast for Sunday, September 22, 2024

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 69. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast for Saturday, September 21, 2024

Weather Forecast for Saturday, September 21, 2024

Weather Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2024

Weather Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2024

Rock Springs Mayor Denounces Racism in City

Rock Springs Mayor Denounces Racism in City

Lincoln Middle School Kitchen Gets a Revamp

Lincoln Middle School Kitchen Gets a Revamp