Weather Forecast for Sunday, September 28, 2025

Sunday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

