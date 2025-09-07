Weather Forecast for Sunday, September 7, 2025

Sunday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Sunday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Tuesday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Tuesday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.