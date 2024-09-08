Weather Forecast for Sunday, September 8, 2024

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.