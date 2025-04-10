Weather Forecast for Thursday, April 10, 2025

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 56.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Sean Beirne Hired as General Manager of Sweetwater Downs

Gordon Orders Flags in Sweetwater County, Capitol to Fly at Half Mast

WE Soda Cuts 48 Management, Contract Roles

SCSD No. 2 Board Meeting: Funding and Passing Policies

