Weather Forecast for Thursday, April 10, 2025

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 56.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 66.