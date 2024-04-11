Weather Forecast for Thursday, April 11, 2024

Weather Forecast for Thursday, April 11, 2024

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Light west wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers between 7pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Monday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Windy.

Related Articles

SCSD No. 2’s Discrimination Policy Revisions Receive Backlash

SCSD No. 2’s Discrimination Policy Revisions Receive Backlash

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, April 10, 2024

GRHS Students Recognized for Athletic and Academic Achievements

GRHS Students Recognized for Athletic and Academic Achievements

SCSD No. 2 Board Commends Western’s Wrestlers on Back-to-Back National Championships

SCSD No. 2 Board Commends Western’s Wrestlers on Back-to-Back National Championships