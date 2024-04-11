Weather Forecast for Thursday, April 11, 2024

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Light west wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers between 7pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Monday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Windy.