Weather Forecast for Thursday, April 16, 2026

Weather Forecast for Thursday, April 16, 2026

Thursday: Rain showers likely before 4pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 4pm and 5pm, then a chance of snow showers after 5pm. Some thunder is also possible. Increasing clouds, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

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Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

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