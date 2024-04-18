Weather Forecast for Thursday, April 18, 2024

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 15 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. East wind 10 to 13 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east northeast 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.