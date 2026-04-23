Weather Forecast for Thursday, April 23, 2026

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Windy, with a west wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Windy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

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Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers after noon. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday: Rain showers before 9am, then rain and snow showers between 9am and noon, then rain showers after noon. Some thunder is also possible. High near 49. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Monday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.