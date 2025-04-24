Weather Forecast for Thursday, April 24, 2025

Weather Forecast for Thursday, April 24, 2025

Thursday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. South wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a light south southeast wind becoming south southwest 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain showers after midnight, mixing with snow after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Monday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

