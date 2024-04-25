Weather Forecast for Thursday, April 25, 2024

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 3pm and 4pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.



Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.



Friday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. West wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.



Friday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 3am, then showers likely. Low around 38. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.



Saturday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 48. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.



Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.



Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.



Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.



Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.



Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.



Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.