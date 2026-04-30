Weather Forecast for Thursday, April 30, 2026

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Light east northeast wind becoming northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

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Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 29. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.