Weather Forecast for Thursday, April 30, 2026

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Light east northeast wind becoming northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 29. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Monday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.