Weather Forecast for Thursday, April 4, 2024

Weather Forecast for Thursday, April 4, 2024

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Windy, with an east southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Windy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 29 to 34 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Friday Night: A chance of rain showers before 8pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8pm and 10pm, then a chance of snow showers after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Windy, with a south wind 21 to 26 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Windy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph increasing to 29 to 34 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 49 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Windy.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Related Articles

GRPD’s Frey Promoted to Sergeant, Gets Pinned by Family

GRPD’s Frey Promoted to Sergeant, Gets Pinned by Family

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Flaming Gorge Days Contract Approved by Council in 4-3 Vote

Flaming Gorge Days Contract Approved by Council in 4-3 Vote

County Commissioners Approve Contract for Detention Center Upgrades

County Commissioners Approve Contract for Detention Center Upgrades