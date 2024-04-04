Weather Forecast for Thursday, April 4, 2024

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Windy, with an east southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Windy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 29 to 34 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

Friday Night: A chance of rain showers before 8pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8pm and 10pm, then a chance of snow showers after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Windy, with a south wind 21 to 26 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Windy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph increasing to 29 to 34 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 49 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Windy.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.