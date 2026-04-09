Weather Forecast for Thursday, April 9, 2026

Weather Forecast for Thursday, April 9, 2026

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

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Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a light south wind becoming south southwest 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

Monday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

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