Weather Forecast for Thursday, August 1, 2024

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 57. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 92.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.