Weather Forecast for Thursday, August 1, 2024

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 57. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

