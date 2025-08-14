Weather Forecast for Thursday, August 14, 2025

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3pm and 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Friday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.