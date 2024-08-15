Weather Forecast for Thursday, August 15, 2024

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Light south wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 85.