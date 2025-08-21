Weather Forecast for Thursday, August 21, 2025

Thursday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Widespread haze before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming south 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Widespread haze between 4am and 5am. Areas of smoke after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Areas of smoke before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.