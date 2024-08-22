Weather Forecast for Thursday, August 22, 2024

Thursday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 3pm and 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81.