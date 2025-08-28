Weather Forecast for Thursday, August 28, 2025

Thursday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 77. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest after midnight.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 83.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.