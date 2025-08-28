Weather Forecast for Thursday, August 28, 2025

Thursday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 77. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

