Weather Forecast for Thursday, August 29, 2024

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.