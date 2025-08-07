Weather Forecast for Thursday, August 7, 2025

Thursday: Patchy smoke between 7am and 11am. Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87.