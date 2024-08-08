Weather Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2024

Today: Areas of smoke after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming northwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Areas of smoke before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with a northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming east 20 to 25 mph. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 17 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 6 to 14 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

