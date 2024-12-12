Weather Forecast for Thursday, December 12, 2024

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33.