Weather Forecast for Thursday, December 18, 2025

Thursday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 33. Southwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Friday Night: Rain showers likely before 2am, then rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 11am, then a slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52.