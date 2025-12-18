Weather Forecast for Thursday, December 18, 2025

Thursday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 33. Southwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Friday Night: Rain showers likely before 2am, then rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 11am, then a slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52.