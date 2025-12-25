Weather Forecast for Thursday, December 25, 2025

Christmas Day: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. South southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Snow showers likely, possibly mixed with rain, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 36.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 38.

