Weather Forecast for Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday: Areas of fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 31. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Light and variable wind.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Light southeast wind.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

New Year’s Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

