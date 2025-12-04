Weather Forecast for Thursday, December 4, 2025

Weather Forecast for Thursday, December 4, 2025

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.

