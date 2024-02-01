Weather Forecast for Thursday, February 1, 2024

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

Friday: A chance of rain and snow showers, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Southeast wind around 9 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph.

Saturday: Snow showers likely, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Tuesday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 40.