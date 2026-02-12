Weather Forecast for Thursday, February 12, 2026

Thursday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 9am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Washington’s Birthday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Monday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.