Weather Forecast for Thursday, February 13, 2025

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of snow after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -10. East southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Snow likely, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 21. South wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Washington’s Birthday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.